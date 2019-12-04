Tunisia: Inflation Rate Stabilises At 6.3% in November (Ins) [upd 1]

4 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The inflation rate stabilised at 6.3% in November, against 6.5% in October and 6.7% in September, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

This drop is due notably to the deceleration in the rate of food prices' increase from 6.6% to 6.3%, as well as the drop of the inflation in the transport group services to 2.9%, against 3.4% in October.

In November 2019, food prices rose by 6.3% year-on-year, due to the 11.1% increase in meat prices, cheese and eggs 7.7% and fruit 6.4%, according to the INS.

Over a year, the prices of manufactured products edged up 7.8% due to the 9.8% rise in the prices of household cleaning products and building materials by 8.1%.

The core inflation (excluding food products and energy) stood at 6.7% against 6.8% in October and 6.9% in September.

The prices of unregulated free products edged up 6.7% against 5% for the regulated prices. Free food products also increased by 7.2% compared to 2.3% for price-controlled food products.

