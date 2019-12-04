Tunisia: PDL Continues Sit-in in Parliament

4 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Desturian Free Party (PDL) continues its protest movement within the House of People's Representatives (HPR) until the publication of an official statement condemning the behaviour of Ennahdha MP Jamila Ksiksi towards the PDL members.

Contacted by TAP, PDL President Abir Moussi said that plenary session chairwoman Samira Chaouachi had ignored the parliament's rules of procedure because she had not interrupted Ennahdha MP who had described the PDL deputies as "tramps" and "bandits."

During Tuesday's plenary session, Samira Chaouachi had not demanded a public apology from Ennahdha MP Jamila Ksiksi, she denounced.

In a statement, the HPR Speaker expressed regret at the incident and called on all the MPs to respect the provisions of the HPR rules of procedure.

