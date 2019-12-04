Malawi: Bed Bucks Force Malawi University of Science and Technology to Close Early

4 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Authorities at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) are sending students on early Christmas holiday because of an outbreak of bed bucks.

Malawi University of Science and Technology at Mutharika's Ndata land in Thyolo: closes

A memo signed by an official from the registrar's office, Martha Simbani says the college will close on December 20 and will resume classes on January 6, 2020.

"During the break, management has made arrangements to fumigate the halls of residence due to the outbreak of bed bugs on campus," says the memo.

The memo says no student will be allowed on campus during the break.

MUST is the latest education institution to be hit by bed bucks after Dowa secondary school which was forced to close a few weeks ago.

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

