Malawi: Impacts of Climate Change Reversible, Says President Mutharika

4 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fostina Mkandawire- Mana

President Peter Mutharika has expressed optimism that devastating impacts of climate change can be reversed by following control measures put in place.

President Mutharika on arrival welcomed by Vice president CEverton Chimulirenji and Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha

Mutharika made the remarks on Tuesday on his arrival at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe from this year's 25th Session of the Conference of Parties (CoP 25) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change which took place in Madrid, Spain.

The Malawi leader said control measures such as cutting out carbon emissions, planting trees and reducing pollutants can help reverse the threats and impacts of climate change.

He said he also asked for financial support on behalf of developing countries to further address the impacts of climate change.

Malawi was privileged to be among six African countries that were invited to attend the summit and president Mutharika spoke on behalf of developing countries on the adverse effects of climate change such as global warming.

"The world is evolving at a fast rate due to climate change, in 100 years this world will not be the way we know it now, the weather is getting warmer and warmer, to the extent that it will not be able to support human life," he said.

He sighted the drying up of rivers in Malawi and low water levels in most of the lakes in Malawi and the rest of the world as clear signs of bearing the cost of climate change, and that something was to be done to make sure that the situation does not worsen further posing great risks to the world in the future.

This year's conference focused on putting the 2015 Paris agreement into practice with the aim of cutting on greenhouse gas emissions which are a major culprit of climate change.

The conference was also a preparatory meeting for the 2020 climate conference which will take place in the UK where it is expected that long term responses to climate change emergency will be decided.

Out of the 35 Presidents who were invited from across the world, only six African Presidents were invited, this includes President Saadeddine Othmani Of Morroco, President José Mário Vaz of Guinea Bissau, King Mswati III of Eswatin, President Sassou Nguesso of Congo Brazaville, President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika of Malawi and Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.