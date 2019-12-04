Malawi: Ex Lilongwe Mayor Desmond Bikoko Arrested Over Landgate

4 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in Lilongwe have arrested former mayor of the capital city Desmond Bikoko over alleged illegal sale of land.

Bikoko: Arrested

According to officials from ACB officials, more arrests are expected for Lilongwe city council officials over the land issue.

However, the graft busting body has not yet released details of the alleged corrupt land sales.

Bikoko was summoned to ACB offices in Lilongwe this morning where he was arrested after the graft busting body obtained a warrant of arrest from the courts on Tuesday afternoon.

ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala was not ready for comment but people have expressed concern over the way land has been sold to the powerful and rich politicians and organisations including First Lady Gertrude Mutharika's Beautify Malawi.

