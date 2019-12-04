South Africa: Coetzee to Coach Team SA At Atp Cup

Cape Town — Former South African doubles star and current ATP touring coach, Jeff Coetzee , will guide Team South Africa at the inaugural ATP Cup which is set to be held across three Australian cities - Perth, Brisbane and Sydney - in early 2020.

The international men's team event takes place from January 3-12 in the lead-up to the year's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open in Melbourne, and will feature teams from 24 countries.

Team SA has been drawn in Group A and will face Serbia, France and Chile in Brisbane.

The country's former world No 5 Kevin Anderson , together with doubles specialist Raven Klaasen will spearhead the South African team in the inaugural event. They will be joined by rising singles star, Lloyd Harris , experienced doubles campaigner, Ruan Roelofse and world No 18 ranked junior, Kholo Montsi .

Coetzee has enjoyed a golden 2019 after steering his Colombian charges, Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, to the Wimbledon and US Open men's doubles titles, in the process elevating them to the No 1 ATP doubles ranking.

"I am delighted to coach the South African ATP Cup team. It always means so much to represent my country," commented Coetzee.

"It is great to have a balance on our team with the experienced players and a youngster like Kholo Montsi who has this opportunity that one dreams of at such a young and tender age.

"The ATP Cup is definitely a great event, especially that time of the year. It Guarantees you at least 3 good matches before Australian Open.

"It is also a good opportunity to represent your country and it is so fitting as it is an Olympic year next year.

Coetzee added that the competition will be tough but confident that the team will do well with Kevin Anderson part of the contingent, "It will be tough for us, but it also gives us the opportunity to represent our country in a team environment with Kevin Anderson which is so huge for us and to show the world that we belong there."

17-year-old Montsi's has made strong rankings progress this year, after bagging his first ITF Grade 2 and Grade A titles - as a result breaking into the top 20 in the ITF global junior rankings.

Eight teams will emerge from the round-robin stage, at the event, to compete in the knockout phase.

Ties comprise two singles and a doubles match. The new look start to the ATP season offers A$22 million in prize money and a maximum of 750 singles and 250 doubles ATP rankings points.

Team SA for the ATP Cup:

Coach

Jeff Coetzee

Players

Kevin Anderson

Raven Klaasen

Lloyd Harris

Ruan Roelofse

Kholo Montsi

Source: Sport24