Nigeria: Senate Receives 2020 Budget Final Report

4 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

The Senate has received the final report for the 2020 budget.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Jubril Barau, presented the final report on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday for consideration and passage.

The lawmakers will review the recommendations of the report on another legislative day before passing the budget.

The Senate, last week, extended the consideration and passage of the 2020 budget by a week.

Mr Jubril had requested for more time to present the final report. He said the committee had collated all the reports of the subcommittees and had analysed the reports.

The Senate initially planned to pass the budget on November 28.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, thereafter, gave the committee an additional week to finalise legislative work.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 8 presented the bill to a joint session of the National Assembly. He proposed N10.33 trillion for national spending for the year 2020.

Lawmakers of both chambers, thereafter, deliberated on the provisions of the budget in separate plenary sessions. While some hailed the president's propositions, others had one or two issues with some aspects of the bill.

The budget was then referred to the Senate Committee on Appropriation which spread the budget across the committees who held budget defence sessions with MDAs to defend their budgets.

Having concluded the budget defence sessions, the various committees will submit their reports to the Appropriations Committee - which will then produce a general report before the bill is passed.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.