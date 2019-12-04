South Africa: Elderly Man's Killer Sentenced

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner KwaZulu-Natal

DURBAN - The Inkanyezi Regional Court sentenced a 20-year-old man for killing an 83-year-old in September 2018.

On 27 September 2018, Pahlad Bhulai (83) was found dead at his home in Naickerville township. He was strangled to death while his bank card and cellphone were stolen. A case of murder was opened at the Gingindlovu police station for investigation. Following a thorough police investigation the deceased's 20-year-old girlfriend and a 20-year-old man were arrested. The suspects withdrew his cash and booked into a local lodge. The deceased's cellphone was found in their possession.

During the course of their investigation, detectives discovered that the pair were a couple. Siphesihle Buthelezi (20) was convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for murder and one year imprisonment for theft. Charges against the female accused were withdrawn at court.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the investigating officers for ensuring that they send a well-prepared docket to court for a successful prosecution. "We urge families of elderly persons to frequently check on them if they live by themselves. The thorough investigation by Gingindlovu detectives is highly applauded, he said.