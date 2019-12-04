Tanzania: Kilimanjaro Stars Camp in Full Swing

4 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

MAINLAND side Kilimanjaro Stars camp is in full swing as the squad stepped up training sessions ahead of the forthcoming CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda.

The annual tournament is set to kick off on Saturday to December19th this year at two venues outside the capital city, Kampala.

The FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (artificial surface) and the Kyabazinga Stadium (natural grass) in Bugembe, Jinja will both be used.

According to the Tanzania Football F ederation (TFF), Information and Communications Officer, Clifford Ndimbo only few players summoned in the 32 man provisional squad for the tournament are yet report in the camp.

Under Head Coach, Juma Mgunda, almost all Kilimanjaro Stars players have assembled in camp with an exception of defenders, Juma Abdul, Kelvin Yondani and first choice goalkeeper Juma Kaseja and were expected to report any time yesterday after their Tuesday premier league game.

Foreign based players-- David Kisu, Nickson Kibabage, Eliud Ambokile and Eliuther Mpepo are among those yet to report for the camp.

However, Ndimbo said arrangements are being to make sure the players join the rest in the squad. The team started training at the Uhuru Stadium on Monday evening before they shifted to the National Stadium yesterday morning.

The team is schedule to leave the country for Uganda tomorrow. Perhaps, the players should use both grounds for their training--artificial turf Uhuru Stadium to natural grass National Stadium because the tournament will also be staged at both artificial surface and natural grass.

The provisional Squad comprised goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Juma Kaseja (KMC), Matecha Mnata (Y anga SC) and David Kisu (Gor Mahia/ Kenya).

Defenders: Juma Abdul (Y anga), Nickson Kibabage (Difaa Hassan El -Jadid/ Morocco), Mwaita Gereza (Kagera Sugar), Kelvin Yondani (Y anga SC), Salum Kimenya (Tanzania Prisons), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Coastal Union), Mohamed Hussein and Gadiel Michael (Simba SC) and Abdulmajid Mangalo (Biashara United).

Midfielders: Zawadi Mauya (Kagera Sugar), Y ussuf Mhilu (Kagera Sugar), Jonas Mkude, Muzamil Yassin and Hassan Dilunga (Simba SC), Cleophace Mkandala (Tanzania Prisons), Salum Abubakar 'Sure Boy' and Iddi Suleiman (Azam F C) and F reddy Tangalu (L ipuli F C).

Forwards: Paul Nonga (L ipuli F C), Miraji Athuman 'Madenge' (Simba SC), Shaaban Iddi Chilunda (Azam F C), Ditram Nchimbi (Polisi Tanzania), Kelvin John (F ootball House), Eliud Ambokile (TP Mazembe/ DRC), Eliuther Mpepo (Buildcon/Z ambia) and L ucas Kikoti (Namungo FC).

This year's addition has witnessed the hosts Uganda pooled in group A together with Burundi, Ethiopia, and Eritrea while group B comprised Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia and guest Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Group C has Kenya, Tanzania, Djibouti and Z anzibar.

Kilimanjaro Stars will kick off its campaign against their compatriots Z anzibar Heroes on Sunday and two days later, they will battle it out with Kenya, before winding up their group campaign against Djibouti.

