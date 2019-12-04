Tanzania: 12 Ministers Set for Vital Session With Business Persons

A TOTAL of 12 ministers of the United Republic of Tanzania are expected to make sensitive decisions today as they meet with investors and business persons in Morogoro Region.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Investment, Angellah Kairuki, made the disclosure yesterday, during a tour of industries located in the region.

She said they include the minister of State in the President's Office (TAMISEMI); Livestock and Fisheries; Minerals; and Natural Resources and Tourism.

Others are Water; Energy; Environment; Agriculture; Industry and Trade, Lands and Human Settlement Development, and Ministry of Finance and Planning She explained that the ministers would have an opportunity to make immediate decisions on issues that will arise and some will be considered for implementation.

Ms Kairuki urged investors and business persons to take advantage of the meeting to identify challenges they face as it is their golden opportunity of meeting with such ministers in a single event.

She said the Government would continue to work with the private sector to deal with various challenges that affect the investment and business sector in the course of the country's development.

She said the government was committed in boosting industries especially value-addition of agricultural products so as to increase agricultural marketing opportunities that would promote employment creation for many Tanzanians, especially those who live in rural areas.

Ms Kairuki stressed that officials and government officials have a responsibility and a great debt to the public to ensure that the country's private sector continues to grow, move forward and solve the challenges that arise from the provision of public services and law enforcement.

On his part, Morogoro Regional Commissioner Loata Ole Sanare pointed out that linking business with government would bring about productivity, address existing challenges and build cohesion.

Similar meetings have already taken place in Ruvuma, Arusha, Mtwara and Lindi regions and will be followed by ones in Coast and Dar es Salaam regions.