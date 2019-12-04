Tanzania: Mkwasa Says Fatigue Hogs Yanga

4 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

YOUNG Africans caretaker Coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa, said fatigue among his players was the reason behind a 1-1 stalemate against KMC on Monday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

An injury time spot kick by Abdul Hillary earned KMC their first ever point against Y anga as all the previous Mainland Premier L eague matches between the two sides ended in favour of the Jangwani Street based giants.

Yanga took the lead midway in the second half via Mrisho Ngasa, who netted his second goal of the season only to let the visitors respond back in the closing stages of the clash.

The draw deprived Yanga an opportunity to hit 19 points from eight matches as they now have 17 points, eight points adrift league leaders and defending champions Simba SC.

And, for Y anga, Simba will be laying in wait, if the current league fixture remains unchanged.

The next big match will be the traditional derby involving champions Simba against Yanga set on January 4th next year.

On the other hand, KMC, despite earning a single point, are still stacked in the danger zone of the log as they occupy 17th place with eight points from 10 games.

Reacting after the match, Mkwasa said his charges played below expectation because of fatigue hence leading the clash to end 1-1.

"Fatigue had a big impact to us today (Monday). This was also partly contributed by poor fixture arrangement because it is unfair for us to play a game in Mwanza on F riday and on Monday, exposed to another encounter in Dar es Salaam. My boys were tired," Mkwasa said.

Again, the caretaker coach blamed the referee on the day, saying most of his decisions were made against his side. "I still find it hard to believe how the penalty was awarded.

But there is no option other than to respect the final decision from the referee and concede the results," said Mkwasa.

He then disclosed that they need to be active during the mini transfer window to get some players to reinforce the squad. "We still have a long way to go as a team to solve finishing problems.

I think, we must recruit extra players to help the team resolve such shortfalls," Mkwasa who is undefeated after taking over the helm of the club from former Head Coach Mwinyi Z ahera said.

He further disclosed that his charges lost focus in the last four addition minutes thereby committing the offence which gifted their opponents an equaliser.

On his part, KMC Coach Ahmad Ally said a point for them was much better even though they wanted to snatch all three points on the day.

"So far, I have seen improvement in the squad, the most important thing is for us to do well in other upcoming league matches to continue ascending up the ladders," he said.

