Tanzania: UN Still Determined to Protect Women, Girls Against GBV

THE United Nations (UN) has expressed continued support to the Tanzanian government in support of efforts that continue to ensure that women and children are much safer from all forms of violence.

UN Women representative, Ms Hodan Addou said here that in partnership with other Development Partners (DPs), the civil society and the private sector, the UN will reinforce its partnership with the government and remain committed to the successful implementation of the National Plan of Action to end Violence against Women and Children (2017-2022).

"We will also continue supporting the effective implementation of laws, policies and other investments working to improve prevention and response to Gender-Based Violence (GBV), such as Police's Gender and Children Desks and collaborative efforts with traditional and religious leaders and men to champion social norms that negatively affect women and girls," she noted.

Ms Addou was speaking recently during the international day for the Elimination of V iolence against Women and the launching of the 16 Days of Activism against GBV Campaign held at Jamhuri grounds in the country's capital.

She paid tribute to the government for the unwavering commitment which is demonstrated through national programmes that are pushing for an end to violence against women and children, and in particular, the recent efforts to make gender responsive budgeting a reality for the effective implementation of the National Plan of Action.

Statistics show that globally, one in three women are impacted by sexual violence, and an estimated15 million adolescent girls worldwide have experienced rape.

In Tanzania, it is estimated that 17per cent of people are survivors of sexual violence.

Many years of research on rape and its effects have shown the harmful and costly impacts on the physical, psychological, social and economic wellbeing of survivors, and how if not prevented or left unpunished, can cause a lifetime socio-economic burden to countries