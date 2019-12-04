Tanzania: Corrupt Procurement Officials Warned

4 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

DEPUTY Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, has directed the Procurement and Supplies Professionals and Technicians Board (PSPTB) to take appropriate legal and professional action against corrupt officials within public institutions who have been occasioning loss to the government by disregarding procurement law.

Dr Kijaji said various audit reports from the office of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), had uncovered rot in the procurement and supply chain, asking responsible officials within PSPTB to address the problem.

The deputy minister was speaking while officiating over the 10th Professionals Annual Conference held here, with the theme: ' Sustainable Procurement and Supply Chain Practices for Modern Economy'. The three-day conference which kicked off yesterday is expected to reach its climax tomorrow.

"The best way to eliminate corruption in procurement and supply chain is to make sure that you don't punish people at the bottom, but people at the top," she noted.

According to her, in finding a lasting solution for corruption, top officials within public institutions ought to be dealt with because they were the ones issuing directives to small fishes.

She said laxity within Procurement Entities (PEs) was derailing efforts by President John Magufuli in transforming the country into a middle income economy.

According to her, 80 per cent of the national budget ended up in procurement; therefoit was equally important to observe honesty and professionalism.

Earlier, Public Procurement Policy Commissioner, Dr F redrick Mwakibinga said the government was serious with procurement legislation, and that so far 89 employees from different public bodies had been arraigned in court following procurement malpractices.

Others, according to him, had been summoned by the ethics council pending determination of the various procurement mishaps.

