Nigeria: Court Declines to Sack Magu As Acting EFCC Chairman

Photo: Premium Times
Acting EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu
4 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, declined to declare the continued stay of Mr Ibrahim Magu as the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as illegal and unconstitutional.

However, the court, in a judgement delivered by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, said it was a mandatory requirement of the law that Magu's appointment must be confirmed by the Senate to be validated.

It held that the EFCC is not an extra-Ministerial department of the Federal Government, and as such, the law provided that anyone nominated as its Chairman by the President must pass through necessary "checks and balances" by the Senate.

The court held that whereas section 171 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, granted the President powers to appoint heads of extra-Ministerial departments at his pleasure, section 2(3) of the EFCC Act, 2004, made it mandatory that any nomination to EFCC Chairmanship position must be screened by the Senate to satisfy the interest of the public.

"Public interest is very paramount in the appointment of any person to head to the EFCC", Justice Ojukwu held, saying there was a lacuna in the law since section 2(3) of the EFCC Act did not put a limitation to President Muhammadu Buhari's powers to re-appoint Magu, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

"The lacuna has given the the President the proverbial knife and the yam", Justice Ojukwu noted, saying there was need for a renewed consciousness that laws must be implemented in accordance with public interest."

More details soon...

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.