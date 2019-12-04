South Africa: Two Elderly Men Die in a Hut Fire

press release

Ngqamakhwe Police have opened an inquest docket following the death of two elderly men aged 72 and 83 respectively. It is alleged that both men were sleeping in a grass thatched rondavel hut on the night of Tuesday, 03 December 2019 at Lalini Locality, Hebehebe Village, Ngqamakhwe.

On Wednesday, 04 December 2019 at about 04h00 in the morning, a woman who was cooking for initiates woke up and saw the hut in flames. She alerted community and the family members.

Fire fighters and Ngqamakhwe Police were also informed. Unfortunately, when they arrived the fire already destroyed the hut. Both men died inside the hut.

The cause of the fire is not known but investigations continue by the Ngqamakhwe Police. The identities of both deceased will be withheld until all their relatives are officially informed of their deaths.