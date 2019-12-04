South Africa: Ngqamakhwe Suspect Arrested for Alleged Rape of His Sister

press release

Ngqamakhwe Police arrested a 37-year-old man for alleged rape of his sister, aged 28. It is alleged that her mother left the victim with minors on Saturday, 30 November 2019 at about 09h00 at Xilinxa Village, Ngqamakhwe.

The suspect went to the house where the victim was. The perpetrator accosted, overpowered and raped the victim.

The case was reported at Ngqamakhwe Police Station and immediately, the suspect was traced and arrested on Monday, 02 December 2019. He is appearing before the Ngqamakhwe Magistrate's Court this morning, Wednesday, 04 December 2019 on a charge of rape.

Eastern Cape Police Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the alleged rape and furthermore commended the Ngqamakhwe Police for their swift action in arresting the suspect.