South Africa: Drugs Valued At More Than R2 Million Seized By Police

4 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

It is alleged on 3 December 2019 at 12:30, police officers at Pongola acted on intelligence with regards to a vehicle transporting drugs from Mozambique through the border. Police officers were dispatched along the route and spotted the vehicle travelling on the N2 freeway.

The vehicle was intercepted by police officers and a search was conducted. During the search police found 15kg of suspected heroine hidden in the vehicles spare wheel. The street value of the drugs is estimated at R 2.7 million. A 40-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for possession of drugs. A case of possession of drugs was opened at Pongola SAPS and transferred to the Hawks for further investigation.

"The recovery of such a huge consignment of drugs is commended. This was a major breakthrough for the province and demonstrates the determination of our police officers to stem cross border crimes during this festive season," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

