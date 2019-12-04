South Africa: Police Intensify Search for Three Family Members in Tsomo

3 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police request the assistance of the Public in finding the whereabouts of three family members who are believed to have gone missing between Sunday night, 01 December and Monday morning, 02 December 2019.

According to information, two young girls aged 16 and 17 were living with their grandmother (71) who also disappeared with the two sisters. The incident occurred at Lower Tsojana Administrative Area in Tsomo.

A report from the 19-year-old sister, who has not been living with them, suggests that the two missing sisters were being raped over time by their uncle. This included herself until one of them fell pregnant. She then reported the matter to the police and a case of rape was registered. On the day of the missing family, the police had earlier visited the family as part of the investigation after rape allegations were reported. It is alleged that after the police left, the uncle arrived and began questioning the family on what the police were looking for. That was the last time both the family and the uncle were seen.

The 40-year-old uncle has since been arrested in connection with the disappearance of the three family member. Search for the grandmother together with her grandchildren is still underway in the villages of Tsomo and surrounding communities. A case of Kidnapping has been registered for investigation.

The police are requesting anyone with information that could lead to the family being found, to please contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

