Liberia: Barca Fan Club Launched in Liberia

An official fan club of supporters, sympathizers and admirers of Spanish football team, Football Club (FC) Barcelona, was over the weekend launched in Paynesville.

The fan club, coined and styled, FCB-Liberia Fan Club or (FCB-LFC) was launched with more than hundred supporters and followers of the Spanish football team taking part in a parade that began at the Duport Road Junction, through GSA Road junction, ELWA Junction and later on the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Boulevard.

There were fun and spectacular presentations carried out by a couple of the team's followers, more so when the official launching program was held at an entertainment center along the SKD Boulevard.

The Spanish team, based in Catalonia, Spain, has hundreds of millions of followers across the world as its playing style mesmerizes its fans and several others.

Additionally, with the world's best male football player, Lionel Messi, still being at the peak of his career; namely, fantastic dribbling skills, prolific goal-scoring ability and so many other skills in the game of football, Barcelona or Barca for short has gained a huge number of supporters in many parts of Liberia over the years.

In his presentation of the overview of the formation of FCB-LFC, D. Kaihenneh Sengbeh said: "FC Barcelona, also known simply as Barcelona and familiarly as Barca, is based in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. The team was founded on November 29, 1899, by a group of Swiss, English and Spanish footballers led by Joan Joan Gamper."

Sengbeh said Barca played amateur football in various competitions until 1910 when the club participated in its first of the many European competitions, winning fourteen United European Football Association (UEFA) and many Laliga (Spanish) cups.

"We cherish this team because football knows no boundary. We are Liberians but we are not limited. Through sports, we have become members of a global family," he said.

Kaihenneh Sengbeh is the head of communications at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

Alaskai Moore Johnson is the acting president of FCB-LFC. In his remarks, Johnson said his organization will not only focus on watching games played by Barcelona in Spain but also undertake community initiatives such as helping children attend school, among others.

"FCB-LFC is legally known and recognized by the government of the Republic of Liberia. We are duly registered and have gotten our article of incorporation. We shall serve the disabled community and others so desperately in need of help," Johnson outlined.

He added that there will be due payment and regular meetings to discuss issues of relevance about the fan club.

There were several new recruits to the FCB-LFC and a day-long jamboree was held, showcasing talents of different sorts, with people recalling their historic moments in the existence of Barcelona FC.