Liberia: SCI-Liberia Office Identifies With Mother of Triplets

Save the Children International (SCI) Liberia office on Monday, November 25, 2019, identified with the mother of a set of triplets, Aletha Binda, in Kakata, Margibi County when the entity donated assorted items to her for the upkeep of her three boys.

SCI's gesture, according to a release is in response to a passionate plea Ms. Binda made when she gave birth to three boys in August this year.

Upon delivery, a local daily in Monrovia quoted Ms. Binda as appealing to philanthropists and well-meaning Liberians to help her with the children.

Last week, SCI donated an assortment of food and non-food items to Ms. Binda, valued at L$202,806.

According to the release, Save the Children envisions and is working tirelessly to ensure a world where children can survive, learn, and be protected.

"In a struggling economy like Liberia's, Aletha's delivery and condition are compelling, and yet cut across the core of our organization," said Education Team Leader, Ms. Kebeh Kwekwe, who made the presentation. She said Save the Children was moved to intervene in seeking the welfare of the triplets and their mother after an SOS call.

Ms. Kwekwe said it has always been a pleasure for SCI to ensure the survival and safety of children emphasizing that the donation will go a long way.

The grandmother of the triplets, Bendu Kerkula, who received the items, expressed gratitude to SCI for assistance.

Madam Kerkula recalled two months ago when the kids were born; she had no idea as to how her grandchildren and daughter would get support.

She said the donation came at a time they needed it most. Items donated include a bag of the baby used cloths, six-packs of 25Kg rice, one tin of vegetable oil, a carton of baby powder, cartons of washing and bath soap, hot water flask, a dozen diapers and rechargeable solar light.

"We hope that the three beautiful babies grow up healthy and strong, and get the best of education so they can become valuable contributors to the development and unity of Liberia to also live out their full potential," Save the Children Country Manager, Joseph Jay Yarsiah said.