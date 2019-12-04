Liberia: UL Completes 2nd Edition of EU's Scholarships Opportunity

On Wednesday November 27, 2019, the European Union (EU) Delegation in Liberia in collaboration with the University of Liberia (UL), has completed the second edition of the information session on the Erasmus+ program at the Capitol Campus.

The Erasmus+ is a European Union program, which provides scholarship opportunities to study in Europe.

According to the release, this information session focused mainly on Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees. The Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees is available to students who have completed undergraduate studies. Under this module, applicants are required to study for one or two years. They will also be required to study in at least two European Countries.

Under this segment of the Erasmus+, the release said grants are also available for visiting scholars and guest lecturers, who bring added value to the degree course. Liberians are eligible to apply.

Professor Geegbae A. Geegbae, vice president for Institutional Development and Planning at the University of Liberia, who spoke at the information session, encouraged students to be focused and apply for the Erasmus Mundus Joint Mater Degrees.

"We want to thank the EU for this opportunity," Prof. Geegbae told the students. "We have always encouraged you to prepare yourselves as opportunities like these are for prepared students. We want you to go there and represent us; not only us but this country. For those of you who will be lucky to go, we want you to return and contribute to the growth and development of our nation."

A beneficiary of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees, John Mayson, called on Liberian students to take advantage of the opportunity.

He added, "Read the guidelines, follow the instructions, prepare your documents and apply, because it will not only make you marketable, but it will also aid towards the development of Liberia."

Mayson now holds a Master Degree in Costal and Marine Engineering and Management (CoMEM) from three European universities.

Education Project Officer, Lorpu Faith Scott, "The process is fair, no who knows you. The selection committee is based in Europe. We will only be here to help information on application process. If you have a question you can call us."

"We are encouraging more Liberians to apply for the EU Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees," said Juan Antonio Frutos, Head of EU's Political, Press and Information Section.

In addition to the Erasmus+ program, which includes universities from all over Europe, students were also informed about bilateral education programs offered by the Netherlands, Sweden and the UK.

For more information on the EU Erasmus+ program please visit: http://eacea.ec.europa.eu/erasmus-plus/actions/joint-master-degrees_en www.studyinsweden.se www.chevening.org/apply www.studyinholland.nl.