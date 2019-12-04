Liberia: Tony Elumelu Foundation to Open Applications for the 2020 Program

4 December 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

According to the TEF's 2018 Impact Report, 70% of the total number of businesses in its alumni network was still operational two years after benefiting from the Program.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF)--Africa's leading philanthropy dedicated to empowering African entrepreneurs --will on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, begin accepting applications for the 2020 cohort of the TEF Entrepreneurship Program.

Meanwhile, applications are made through TEFConnect, the digital networking hub for the African entrepreneurship ecosystem, created by the Foundation.

The TEF Entrepreneurship Program is open to entrepreneurs from across Africa, either with new startup ideas or existing businesses of less than three years of existence, operating in any sector. Successful applicants will join the over 9,000 current beneficiaries, from 54 African countries, and receive business training, mentoring, a non-refundable US$5,000 of seed capital and global networking opportunities.

Last year, the Foundation received about 216,000 applications, with 42% coming from women entrepreneurs from every country on the continent.

The Program is a 10-year, US$100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 young African entrepreneurs. The goal is to create millions of jobs and the revenue required for the sustainable development of the continent, implementing the philosophy of Africapitalism, which positions the private sector as the growth engine for Africa and emphasizes the importance of creating social and economic wealth.

According to the Foundation's 2018 Impact Report, 70% of the total number of businesses in its alumni network was still operational two years after benefiting from the Program. The report also identified an increase of 189% revenue generated and 197% increase in the number of additional jobs created by beneficiaries post-graduation from the Program, as well as a 100% commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Sustainable Development
NGO
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.