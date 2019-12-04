Zimbabwe: Support ED's Vision or Get Fired - Matemadanda Warns Civil Servants

4 December 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Ruling party Zanu PF's National Political Commissar Victor Matemadanda fired warning shots to impoverished civil servants that have been making a lot of "noise" over poor salaries and working conditions in the face of a deteriorating economy to foster President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ideology or end up jobless if they continue to "sabotage" the revival process.

Matemadanda made these remarks in Chinhoyi recently during the Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting.

Matemadanda is said to have made it clear to civil servants that they were sabotaging Mnangagwa's grand plans to transform the country's economy before adding that their jobs were hanging by a thin thread.

"We have other people who do not want to give the party the chance to rebuild, we are in the new dispensation, in the same Zanu-PF," he said adding that the new dispensation has a different approach to business, since their leader is always on record saying "it's no longer business as usual".

Matemadanda added that Zanu Pf was ready to transform people's lives, therefore, there was no room for sabotage.

The Zanu PF Commissar said some civil servants were being "stubborn and acting against the government" before warning them that they should be prepared to support the President's initiatives in as far as economic transformations are concerned.

He also challenged civil servants to respect court outcomes in cases where the court comes in between to settle matters.

President Mnangagwa announced his vision of attaining an upper middle income economy by 2030 which will see citizens having a US$3 500 per capita.

However, resolutions from the meeting were that they will support the candidature of President Mnangagwa for the 2023 elections.

