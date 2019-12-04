Sudan: Heavy Rains Kill Two in Eastern Sudan

Tokar — At least two people died and one person was injured when houses collapsed because of heavy rains in Tokar in Red Sea state on Monday evening.

Activist Hussein Omar told Radio Dabanga that the rains and subsequent flash floods closed the road from Port Sudan to Tokar.

He explained that no inventory of the damage has been carried out so far.

He pointed out that Tokar experiences severe shortages of drinking water and bread, and called upon the government and relief organisations to intervene urgently.

Violence against women

Women's groups in the Red Sea state launched an initiative called Hiya (She) to eliminate violence against women.

Lawyer Halima Hussein told Radio Dabanga that Hiya organised several activities in the area of Salloum in El Ganeb locality on the importance of women's education.

She said the campaign would continue its activities in other localities of the state in order to raise awareness of harmful habits, reproductive health and other women's issues.