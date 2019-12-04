Sudan: Heavy Rains Kill Two in Eastern Sudan

4 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Tokar — At least two people died and one person was injured when houses collapsed because of heavy rains in Tokar in Red Sea state on Monday evening.

Activist Hussein Omar told Radio Dabanga that the rains and subsequent flash floods closed the road from Port Sudan to Tokar.

He explained that no inventory of the damage has been carried out so far.

He pointed out that Tokar experiences severe shortages of drinking water and bread, and called upon the government and relief organisations to intervene urgently.

Violence against women

Women's groups in the Red Sea state launched an initiative called Hiya (She) to eliminate violence against women.

Lawyer Halima Hussein told Radio Dabanga that Hiya organised several activities in the area of Salloum in El Ganeb locality on the importance of women's education.

She said the campaign would continue its activities in other localities of the state in order to raise awareness of harmful habits, reproductive health and other women's issues.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.