Namibia: Nhe to Construct Eight Houses At Windhoek Informal

4 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

The National Housing Enterprise has kicked off with its pilot project to construct eight houses for the informal settlement areas in Windhoek.

The first project will only be conducted at Otjomuise's informal area in the Samora Marchell constituency.

Speaking at a site handover this morning, Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua said although this pilot project is at a small scale, it is a start, seeing that the rate at which informal settlements spring up is alarming.

The mayor described the project as a milestone, stressing that the housing situation in Windhoek is worrisome as people are flocking to the city.

"I can't tell whether they rush to Windhoek for greener pastures or anything else, but this is putting pressure on all of us. We need to ensure that these people are provided with the basic amenities," he said.

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) acting chief executive officer Nick Hibbert said they are still finalising the nitty gritties of the project in December and by early 2020, the contractors can hit the ground running.

He said this is still a pilot project because they are in a testing phase before they can increase the number of houses to be constructed.

Namibia

Namibia
Business
Southern Africa
Construction
across allAfrica.com
