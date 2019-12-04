Namibia: Electoral Commission Website Results Still Incomplete

4 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

The Electoral Commission of Namibia has not yet updated the results from several constituencies that experienced difficulties during the collation process, four days after it announced the outcome of the national elections held last week.

Information on the ECN's online platform shows that only 114 constituencies for the National Assembly elections have been added. Results from seven constituencies are still outstanding from this online platform.

The missing constituencies are Eenhana and Ondobe in the Ohangwena region; Anamulenge; Opuwo Rural; Kabbe North; Grootfontein; and Moses //Garoëb in the Khomas region.

The ruling party won the National Assembly elections with 65%, followed by the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) with 16%.

Results from four constituencies for the presidential elections are also outstanding.

These are Windhoek rural, Moses //Garoëb, Ondobe, and the Otjiwarongo constituencies.

Incumbent president Hage Geingob won the presidential race with 56%.

ECN chairperson Notemba Tjipueja said on Saturday that the delay in collating the results from the constituencies in question was due to the non-submission of documentary proof required by some returning officers.

"Typically, the challenge being experienced relates to the failure of some returning officers to send all required documents to the central results management centre for the commission to satisfy itself with results as announced at respective constituencies," she stated.

Tjipueja did not clarify the alleged documentary proof needed.

ECN chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro told The Namibian yesterday that the results announced by Tjipueja on Saturday were final and complete for the just concluded national election process.

He said the discrepancies noted during the collation of the results have been rectified, and the results from all constituencies were collated and announced on Saturday, "as announced by the respective returning officers".

"In her statement, the chairperson did point out certain discrepancies regarding the results of certain polling stations, which have since been rectified. Our online platforms are being updated accordingly," Mujoro added.

He, however, dismissed claims that the commission was forced to announce the results on Saturday.

"We did not receive pressure from any state institutions. It is public knowledge that many Namibians expressed concern on the delays experienced. We have provided explanations for the delays. The process is completed," he said.

He added: "We have delivered a credible election process, which we believe is a true reflection of the collective voices of the Namibian electorate. This nation must move on".

