Zimbabwe: 46 Doctors Back At Work

3 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)

46 medical doctors out of the 448 that have been on strike for the past three months have returned to work following the 48-hour moratorium that was extended by President Mnangagwa after his meeting with Catholic Bishops on Friday - Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Cde Monica Mutsvangwa has announced.

Addressing the media during a Post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday afternoon Cde Monica Mutsvangwa also gave an update on various projects by ministries in the fourth 100-day cycle.

Among the projects is the purchase of irrigation equipment valued at US$20 million that is already in transit from Durban, South Africa.

Minister Mutsvangwa also said Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube had advised Cabinet that they had so far mobilised $6 billion from tax revenues against a target of $6,6 billion.

The revenues were collected in the 4th 100-day cycle.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.