Zimbabwe: 46 Sacked Doctors Break Ranks With Striking Colleagues, Return to Work

At least 46 doctors are back to work, breaking ranks with their colleagues who have vowed to persist with their three-month long strike action over a review in their wages and working conditions.

This was revealed Tuesday by Information and Publicity Minister Monica Mutsvangwa at a post cabinet media briefing at government's Munhumutapa building in Harare.

The doctors who have returned to work are among hundreds of junior doctors who downed their tools September this year to press for a review in the salaries and allowances.

Government has since sacked 448 of them but President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently extended a 48-hour moratorium on sacked doctors to return to work on a no questions asked basis.