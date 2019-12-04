Rwanda: APR Set 'Top Four' Target This Season

ELIE Mutabazi has said that he targets to guide his side, APR Volleyball Club, to the playoff games of the 2019/2020 National Volleyball League.

The veteran setter, who inspired youthful APR to a stunning four-set win over Gisagara last Saturday, admits that it would be 'too ambitious' for his side to challenge for the league title, but neither does he rule it out.

Seven-time champions, APR, who won their last league title in 2014, edged Gisagara 19-25 25-23 25-20 and 25-15 to register their second victory this season after previously beating Kirehe also in four sets.

However, they lost their season opener against reigning champions Rwanda Energy Group.

"We will continue to fight until the final minute of the season. We want to finish in top so we can play the playoffs again," Mutabazi told Times Sport on Tuesday.

APR missed out on a ticket to the playoffs last season after finishing fifth, with the top four spots going to Rwanda Energy Group, Gisagara, UTB and IPRC-Ngoma.

"Our players are now more confident compared to last season, we can now compete against any side although we are not at the level of challenging for the league title yet," added Mutabazi.

During his glittering 18-year playing career, Mutabazi played for and won several titles - including league titles - with APR and the National University of Rwanda.

League table after three games

1. REG - 8 points

2. UTB - 6 points

3. Gisagara - 6 points

4. APR - 6 points

5. IPRC-Ngoma - 1 point

6. Kirehe - 0 points