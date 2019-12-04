Kenya: Minet Launches a Maternity Support Program

Nairobi — Insurance firm, Minet Kenya has launched a first of its kind maternity assistance program dubbed "Blooming moms" aimed at creating awareness on pregnancy and childcare related matters.

Data from the corporate schemes Minet Kenya manages, shows Maternity as being one of the key reasons for hospital visits and therefore underpins the need to put in place interventions that ensure we have healthy, blossoming mums.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Minet Kenya Head of Clinical Services, Wincate Mukaindo, noted that although information regarding reproductive health can be easily accessed due to the ever-improving state of maternal healthcare in the country, there is an information gap and a lot still needs to be done.

Minet's key objective is to create a platform for parents to interact with experts in the field thus empowering them to be the best they can be as they walk the journey through conception, pregnancy and childbirth. "The Minet maternity assistance programme aims to walk this journey with women and their families as they transition to parenthood," Mukaindo said.

"The transition from pregnancy to motherhood should be a period of joy, however, most women are faced with bouts of disappointment, frustration, fear and worry due to the inadequacy of information about motherhood.

Mukaindo said the programme would aim to address psychological well-being of the expectant mother, childbirth preparation classes and build confidence for a mothers' ability to deliver and nurture their children, adding that Minet would be working in close collaboration with various health experts as it rolls out the programme.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Health Pregnancy and Childbirth By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She noted that the programme will not only end at childbirth but will continue post birth to ensure that the transition is fully ingrained and prevent them battling between who they were before motherhood and who they think they should be after delivery.

"Postpartum depression is still a taboo subject in our society and is inadequately addressed though it affects 10 to 15 percent of mothers and leaves most women struggling with the transition to motherhood. We have incorporated health talks around the psychological well-being of mothers to provide health information to women helping them improve their mental, emotional and physical wellness," Muthui said.

According to Postpartum International, it is estimated that one in seven women suffer postpartum depression (PPD) in their lifetime. In Kenya, approximately 200,000 women are predisposed to PPD.