Kenya: Court Suspends Enforcement of Revised Parking Fees By City Hall

Nairobi — The High Court has suspended the enforcement of revised parking fees by the Nairobi County pending the hearing of a suit filed by the Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek).

Justice James Makau sitting in Nairobi on Wednesday said the new rates will remain suspended pending further directions by the court which is slated to convene on January 21 for a hearing.

While seeking the conservatory order, Cofek urged the Nairobi City County did not give motorists adequate time before effecting the changes, having issued a notice on revision of the rates on Monday.

Cofek also argued it was unfair that the public wasn't notified when the Finance Act was enacted into law on September 25.

Appearing for Nairobi County Government Lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui had asked the court to decline the prayers being sought because the law enacted by the Nairobi City Assembly and not the executive.

He said the executive was merely enforcing a law enacted by the legislative assembly.

"You will be usurping the role of Nairobi County Assembly if you suspend the notice," he cautioned.

Motorists were set to part with Sh400 per day up from Sh200 for parking space within the Central Business District.