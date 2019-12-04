Kenya: Players to Look Out for at Kenya Ladies Open

Vipingo Ridge — The Magical Kenya Ladies Open which tees off proper on Thursday at Vipingo Ridge's PGA Baobab Course has attracted an array of golfing stars for its debut in Kenya this year.

This includes Meghan Maclaren, the 25-year-old Englishwoman who has two Ladies European Tour (LET) titles under her name and is currently ranked fifth on the LET Order of Merit.

Having turned Pro in 2016, she gained her LET card in 2017 and finished 22nd in the Order of Merit last year.

Three years ago, she holed the winning putt for Great Britain and secured their victory over the USA in the Curtis Cup. She is definitely one to look out for.

29-year-old Cheyenne Woods is another player to watch.

She walks in the glory of her uncle, Tiger Woods and is the sixth African American to play on the LPGA Tour in the Association's history.

With two top-ten finishes to her name, Woods would be looking to make an impression at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open this week by opening up her Ladies European Tour Championship account in Vipingo.

Norway's Marianne Skarpnord is currently ranked first on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.

With four LET wins to her name, she plays both on the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour and brings with her a wealth of experience.

As a junior, Skarpnord was considered one of the biggest talents in Norwegian golf, winning the Junior Solheim Cup with Europe at the age of 17 in 2003. Says she wins when her brain is completely switched off. Look out for her when the tournament tees off on Thursday.

20-year-old Esther Henseleit from Germany comes to the Magical Kenya Ladies Open presented by M-Pesa as the second-highest ranked player on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.

She won her first pro title this season in June in Sweden having turned pro in January 2019 after finishing 3rd at LET Qualifying School. Over 18 tournaments, she has had 10 top-ten finishes - making her a serious contender at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

Another player to keep your eye on is India's Aditi Ashok.

At 21, she already has three LET titles to her name and has previously made history by being the youngest and first Indian to win the Lalla Aicha Tour School securing her Ladies European Tour card for the 2016 season.

She finished 5th in the LET Order of Merit last season and comes to Vipingo with the wind in her sails after coming second at the Spanish Open last week.

Austrian Christine Wolf is another crowd-pleaser. With one LET win to her name, she is currently ranked fourth in the 2019 LET Order of Merit and will be carrying with her the confidence with which she won the Hero Women's Indian Open in October. She is bound to give a good show on the course.

Scottish-based American Beth Allen is the very first American to win the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit in 2016.

She started playing on the Ladies European Tour in 2008 and turns 38 on Friday.

In March 2011, she donated a kidney to her brother who had been suffering with a kidney disorder for 12 years. She returned to compete on the tour just two months later. She's got grit and definitely one to watch out for at the tournament.