Zimbabwe: Mushekwi Donates Team Bus to CAPS United

3 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)

CAPS United football club on Tuesday afternoon officially unveiled their new 45-seater state-of-the-art bus donated by China-based Zimbabwe striker Nyasha Mushekwi.

Mushekwi launched his footballing career at the Green Machine in 2008.

The function which was held at the National Sorts Stadium was attended by government officials, current and former soccer players, supporters, ZIFA officials and other sports stakeholders.

Speaking on behalf of ZIFA president Felton Kamambo who was supposed to be the guest of honour, the association's board member, Sugar Chagonda hailed Mushekwi for the donation, challenging other players to emulate the striker who also played for Mamelodi Sundowns star.

More to follow...

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.