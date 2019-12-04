Zimbabwe: Mushekwi Donates Team Bus to CAPS United

CAPS United football club on Tuesday afternoon officially unveiled their new 45-seater state-of-the-art bus donated by China-based Zimbabwe striker Nyasha Mushekwi.

Mushekwi launched his footballing career at the Green Machine in 2008.

The function which was held at the National Sorts Stadium was attended by government officials, current and former soccer players, supporters, ZIFA officials and other sports stakeholders.

Speaking on behalf of ZIFA president Felton Kamambo who was supposed to be the guest of honour, the association's board member, Sugar Chagonda hailed Mushekwi for the donation, challenging other players to emulate the striker who also played for Mamelodi Sundowns star.

More to follow...