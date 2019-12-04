Africa: Angola Occupies Top Spot in Anti-Corruption Crackdown

3 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Addis Ababa — Angola, under the President João Lourenço stewardship. occupies top place in its fight against corruption in Africa.

This was said Monday by the chairperson of the African Union Commission on International Law (AUCIL), Sebastião Izata.

The AUCIL official stressed the country's commitment at the opening the 8th Forum on International Law in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, under the slogan "Constitutional Democracy, Rule of Law and Fight against Corruption".

As example, he cited the various cases of embezzlement tried accordingly with Angolan Law, and the others whose proceedings are still underway.

He recalled that the Government led by President João Lourenço pledged to fight against corruption, as one of its core activities. As for democracy, Sebastião Izata defined the legal bases of Constitutional Democracy as a Government sprouting from the free consent of the people. He is of the view that for the centuries the democracy was regarded as a conquest of Western civilization, but today it has become a universal achievement.

Izata recalled that when African colonies gained their independence, almost 50 years ago, each decided to adopt "mutatis mutandis", constitutional models based on constitutions of the former colonizers.

Fifty years later, he said, they realized that such constitutions had not been a panacea for Africa's socioeconomic problems. Gradually they replaced them with other constitutional models that were more adjusted to the today's constitutional democracy. The speaker also spoke of the power system in pre-colonial Africa. According to him, those in top position, the king or tribal chief, did not rule alone but with the assistance of the elders.

" The cornerstone of the governance was the well-being and progress of his people, contrary to the today's aspirations, whose main focus is on Utilitas Veritas or Utilitarianism," he added.

However, Sebastião Izata appealed for the need of the African statesmen to consider, in their governance, the action of the principle of intergenerational equity.

The opening session was attended by African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Minata Samate Cassoma, members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the African Union and academics from Africa, Europe, America and Asia.

The event is running until Thursday (5).

