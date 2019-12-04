Uganda: Over 30 People Feared Dead in Fresh Bududa Mudslide

4 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)

More than 30 people are feared dead in the fresh mudslides that hit Bududa District in Eastern Uganda on Tuesday. The mudslides affected the villages of Namasa and Naposhi, all in Bushika Sub County.

Mr Gerald Fungo, the chairman of Bumasa Village said that a number of people are still buried in the soggy ground, and can hardly be accessed due to the shortage of personnel and equipment. The tragedy followed five hours of consistent and heavy rainfall.

Floods reportedly swept into 20 houses and crop gardens. Most roads in the district were also flooded, making movement rather difficult. Mr Moses Lukuya, the chairman Namali village said they can hardly cross to their homes from work.

Mr Godfrey Watenga Nabutanyi, the Lutseshe county MP told this reporter on phone that the rains washed away many bridges paralyzing movement in the district.

"The most affected are the bridges connecting Bubiita and Buwali sub counties, Buwali and Kwushu town council, Bulucheke Sub County and Bushiyi Sub County across Manafa River. In Bushika, landslides buried five houses. About six people are believed to be trapped in the ground. So far only one body has been recovered," he said.

According to Watenga, although the Bududa District Police Commander dispatched a team to help with the rescue efforts, the officers have failed to cross to the affected areas because the roads are cut off.

By press time Tuesday evening, only residents were involved in the rescue efforts. Bushika Sub County Councilor, Mr Simuya Mabuko appealed to government to expedite the relocation of people from the mudslide-prone areas in Bududa District.

Last year, more than 850 people were displaced and other 51 died, when mudslides hit Bukalasi and Buwali sub-counties in Bududa district. The areas were also hit by another landslide in June this year, which left at least three people dead.

