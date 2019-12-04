Uganda: DRC-Uganda Border Closed As Congolese Protest Against ADF Attacks

Businesses at Uganda-DR Congo border of Mpondwe-Lhubiriha are at a standstill following the Congolese businessmen strike over insecurity caused by the rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

The Congolese traders in the town of Kasindi which borders with Mpondwe have closed their shops in solidarity with fellow Congolese in Beni who are protesting against the "UN failure to protect" them against rebel attacks.

Most of these traders who buy Ugandan goods have not crossed Ugandan border since Saturday in protest over the continued killing of civilians in the area.

On Sunday, the Congolese army spokesperson Richard Kasonga announced that they had killed a top ADF rebel commander called Mouhamed Islam Mukubwa in North Kivu, Beni region.

"Congolese soldiers killed Mouhamed Mukubwa-- one of the top leaders of the Allied Democratic Forces [ADF] group during fighting on Friday in Mapobu forest," he tweeted.

The Spokesperson of MONUSCO Mr Mathias Gillmann told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that the situation was calm following violent demonstrations on Monday.

"There were indeed protests on Monday but today (Tuesday) the situation seems to be calmer," he said.

Mr Gillmann said the talks were still ongoing with the military leadership of the DRC and "we remain to support as much as possible within our mandate given to us by the [UN] Security Council"

He said MONUSCO can't comment on the killing of the ADF commander. "This was announced by the FARDC. We wouldn't comment on it at this stage," he said.

VIDEO: Mpondwe border closed as Congolese protest against ADF attacks

On the Ugandan side, Mr Franco Richard, a Ugandan trader said Ugandans were not feeling safe to cross to Butembo because of the fear that they would be attacked by the rebels.

At least 27 people were killed by the rebels on Wednesday last week in Beni, bringing the number of deaths to 107 since November 5.

The Kasese Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Lt Joe Walusimbi confirmed that businesses are at a standstill at the border.

"When I heard about the incident on Friday, I rushed to the border and we held a meeting with the immigration department to see how the situation would be contained in case they cross to our side," said.

Lt Walusimbi who chairs the Kasese district security committee said they are on standby.

"For us, we are on standby. There is no cause for alarm, I want to assure Ugandans and brothers and sisters in Kasese that we have a normal and a calm situation in the entire district regardless of the challenge of the Congolese who are on a sit down strike," Walusimbi said.

Reported by Joel Kaguta, Risdel Kasasira & Francis Mugerwa

