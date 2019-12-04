Uganda: Police Stop Besigye's Planned Anti-Corruption Walk

4 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Andrew Bagala

Kampala — Police have stopped a planned parallel anti-corruption walk by former Forum for Democratic Change President Dr Kizza Besigye on Wednesday.

Dr Besigye's team were planning a walk similar to that being organised by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit where the chief walker is President Yoweri Museveni.

Preliminary plans by Dr Besigye indicate that the walk would start from his office at Katonga Road to the Constitution Square.

However, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman, Mr Patrick Onyango said they were not notified about a parallel walk and wouldn't allow it.

"We aren't aware of any walk from Katonga Road to the Constitution Square and we shall not allow any illegal activity," Mr Onyango said.

President Museveni will be walking from the Constitution Square to Kololo Independence Grounds in a bid to bolster commitment to eliminate corruption.

