Uganda: Kampala On Lockdown Over Museveni's Anti-Corruption March

Several roads leading to and outside the city centre were sealed off and cars restricted as President Museveni on Wednesday marched to Kololo in one of his efforts to stamp out corruption that has cost the country billions of shillings.

Several people were seen walking to work as they were caught unawares by the traffic restrictions. Motorists on several roads around the city were also seen stranded in traffic jam for hours.

Former opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Kizza Besigye was also blocked at Mpererwe by police. Besigye and a group of other opposition members had also planned to march to Constitution Square against corruption.