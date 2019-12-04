Tanzania: U.S. Warns Gays On Tanzania Travel

4 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Kevin J. Kelley

The US State Department on Tuesday urged travelers to Tanzania to "exercise increased caution" due in part to threats that gay people may experience there.

The advisory comes as another indication that the Trump administration is not abandoning the Obama-era practice of speaking out on behalf of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex Africans.

"Members of the LGBTI community have been arrested, targeted, harassed, and/or charged with unrelated offenses," the State Department said in an updated advisory on travel to Tanzania.

"Individuals detained under suspicion of same-sex sexual conduct could be subject to forced anal examinations."

The advisory comes about a year after Dar es Salaam's Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda, and announced last year that a newly formed surveillance squad would scrutinise social media in order to identify and arrest same-sex couples.

Additionally, the advisory also warns that "terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Tanzania" in addition to prevalence of violent crimes.

Also Read

Rwanda discards use of Kinyarwanda in lower primary schools, embraces English

Africa's largest power dam stokes Nile River tensions

Babies born on floor as Zimbabwe's health system totters

"Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting embassies, police stations, mosques, and other places frequented by Westerners," it said.

The US had issued a Tanzania travel warning in September that focused on an alleged case of Ebola. Government officials, however, subsequently denied that the disease was present in the country, and the new State Department advisory makes no mention of Ebola

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.