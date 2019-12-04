Tanzania's Former PM Sumaye Ditches Opposition Party Chadema

4 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By By the Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Former Prime Minister and Chadema cadre Mr Fredrick Sumaye has ditched the opposition party Chadema which he joined during the past general election in 2015.

This comes a week after Sumaye lost in intraparty election where he was vying for Pwani Region party Chairman.

Mr Sumaye told reporters in Dar es Salaam that Chadema was now fragmented.

"I have been forced to leave the party. From now on, am not a member of Chadema and am not joining any other political party. But I will be ready to work with all parties including Chadema," said Sumaye.

He further said that he was urging Chadema's Chairman Freeman Mbowe to work towards uniting the party which he claims, is now "fragmented."

Before the latest move, Sumaye had enlisted to contest for Chadema chairmanship, alongside the incumbent chair Freeman Mbowe and Ndanda MP Cecil Mwambe.

Also Read

US warns gays on Tanzania travel

Rwanda discards use of Kinyarwanda in lower primary schools, embraces English

Africa's largest power dam stokes Nile River tensions

Babies born on floor as Zimbabwe's health system totters

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.