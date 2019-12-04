South Africa: From Discovery to Recovery - an HIV Timeline

4 December 2019
New Frame (Johannesburg)
By Tebadi Mmotla

Ever since HIV was identified as the cause of Aids, researchers, drugs, people and governments have been fighting back. Here's a look at 60 years of action on HIV and Aids.

It was a blood sample from a man in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) that yielded the first Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) case. Authors Paul Sharp and Beatrice Hahn detailed the origin and evolution of HIV, and how the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (Aids) pandemic came into existence.

The authors argued that both HIV-1 and HIV-2 were caused by a number of cross-species transmissions of simian immunodeficiency viruses (SIVs) that naturally affected Africans. Furthermore, HIV-1 group M arose from southeast Cameroon, where a transmission event that involved chimpanzees occurred. Today this type of HIV is known to be the fundamental cause of the Aids epidemic.

In the 1980s, Aids was declared a disease. Since then there have been many developments in understanding it and designing and developing drugs to fight it.

1959 First known HIV case

1959 A man in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, effectively becomes the first known HIV case after providing his blood sample in 1959 for a study on immune system genetics. But it is only in 1986 that the possible presence of HIV in his blood is detected.

1981 Five homosexual men in the city of Los Angeles were diagnosed with a rare lung disease, pneumonia and pneumocytis carinii

1981 A group of doctors in the United States of America finds an unusual ailment perceived to be attacking gay men. Five homosexual men in the city of Los Angeles are diagnosed with a rare lung disease, pneumonia and pneumocytis carinii. The diagnosis indicates that their immune system is weak. It is first believed that the virus affected gay men, but later evidence showed that different groups of people are affected. Today the illness is known as Aids.

1982 The first case of Aids in South Africa is reported

1982 The first case of Aids in South Africa is reported. A gay South African man contracted the virus while in California, US. Later in the year the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in the US formally introduces the term Aids.

1984 The HIV virus is announced as a presumed cause for Aids

1984 The HIV virus is announced as a presumed cause for Aids.

1985 While China reported its first HIV/Aids case, South Africa reported Aids related deaths

1985 While China reports its first HIV/Aids case, South Africa reports Aids-related deaths. Revelations on how HIV can be transmitted change. Mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) via breastfeeding is shown as a way of transferring the virus.

1987 Masuzyo Kaunda dies from Aids

1987 Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda announces that his 30-year-old son Masuzyo Kaunda died from Aids. He pleads with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to assist and fund the campaign against Aids.

1988 WHO declares December 01 World Aids Day

1988 The WHO declares December 1 as World Aids Day. South Africa establishes the Aids Foundation. More women than men are infected with HIV/Aids in sub-Saharan Africa.

1990 National Antenatal HIV/Aids Survey

1990 The South African health department in Pretoria starts a project titled National Antenatal HIV/Aids Survey, designed to approximate HIV pervasiveness.

1991 Red ribbon introduced

1991 A red ribbon is introduced as an international symbol for awareness, and solidarity with, those who live with HIV/Aids, and those who have died from the disease. Magic Johnson, a famous US professional basketball player announces that he is HIV positive.

1993 Constitutional Act, 100

1993 The South African government announces that the number of people living with HIV has increased, and the interim Constitution of 1993 protects the right of those living with HIV/Aids against unfairness and discrimination.

1998 Gugu Dlamini is beaten, stabbed and stoned to death.

1998 Gugu Dlamini is beaten, stabbed and stoned to death by a group of men in KwaMashu after she disclosed her HIV status to the public. She is murdered by members of the community in front of her 12-year-old daughter, Mandisa, a short distance from their home.

2000 President Thabo Mbeki questions whether a virus can cause a syndrome

2000 While drug companies cut the prices of Zidovudine (AZT), an antiretroviral (ARV) medication used to prevent MTCT in developing countries, in South Africa treatment is still unavailable.

President Thabo Mbeki questions whether a virus can cause a syndrome. He then appoints a group of doctors and scientists to look at the causes of Aids.

An 11-year-old living with HIV, Nkosi Johnson, gives a speech at the 13th International Aids conference in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Johnson dies the following year.

2002 TAC takes SA government to court

2002 The South African government is taken to court by the Treatment Action Campaign because of the refusal to give women with HIV positive drugs that will prevent MTCT. The government announces that it will only provide MTCT in areas set out for a pilot season.The courts rule that all citizens have a right to access health care, and order the government to provide Nevirapine (taken to prevent MTCT) to all hospitals and clinics, and also to provide counsellors.

2003 Mosiuoa Lekota says SANDF does not recruit people with HIV

2003 The Minister of Defence, Mosiuoa Lekota, announces that 20% to 25% of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) are HIV positive. He adds that the SANDF does not recruit individuals who have the condition. Government spokesperson Joel Netshitenzhe disputes Lekota's statement, and says that there is no current policy that will stop individuals joining the defence force because of their HIV status.

2004 Minister Manto Tshabalala-Msimang puts ahead nutrition before ARVs

2004 Health minister Manto Tshabalala-Msimang puts nutrition ahead of ARVs in the treatment of Aids. She says that an intake of garlic, beetroot and lemon can delay HIV transforming into Aids.

The official rollout of ARVs begins, with a total of 19 500 people on treatment in October. It is estimated that five million people are living with HIV, and that there are 250 000 new orphans.

2005 Nelson Mandela announced that his son Makgato Mandela died from an Aids related illness

2005 Nelson Mandela announces that his son Makgato Mandela died from an Aids-related illness.

The number of people living with HIV in South Africa increases to 5.54 million. Women account for 55% of HIV positive people.

2008 Tshabalala-Msimang is replaced by Barbara Hogan as minister of health

2008 Tshabalala-Msimang is replaced by Barbara Hogan as minister of health. Hogan encourages government to coordinate an effective response to the epidemic.

2019 Today, more than 7 million South Africans are living with HIV

2019 Today, more than 7 million South Africans are living with HIV. In addition, the country has the largest antiretroviral treatment programme in the world. Programmes to prevent MTCT have played a significant role in reducing the number of infants with HIV.

