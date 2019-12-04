South Africa: Wild Wild South - Running Gun Battles in Cities in Broad Daylight Is Not Normal - Don't Get Used to It

4 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

While SAPS leadership might have congratulated two lone police officers who engaged in a gun battle with seven heavily armed robbers who hit a Westville, Durban mall on 28 November, we still need answers as to whether the gunmen were in fact dangerous, escaped convicts on the run.

The filmed clip of the two Westville SAPS officers engaged in a heavy gunfight with armed robbers lasts about 58 seconds, during which at least 50 shots echo through the city's streets while alarms screech and a few motorists drive by, seemingly oblivious of, or inured to, the drama.

See Video Clip here.

The shootout on Durban's streets early on a weekday morning was not unusual. In fact, these wars between criminals and law enforcement agencies have become commonplace, as everyday as the gunshots that ring out over the Cape Flats in Cape Town.

The day before the Westville shootout, Gauteng police fatally wounded one suspect and arrested four others during a skirmish on the R21 in the early hours of the morning. The following day, five people were killed and nine others injured in a gun battle in Centurion.

Welcome to the wild, wild South.

But the Westville shootout requires...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.