South Africa: Wild Wild South - Running Gun Battles in Cities in Broad Daylight Is Not Normal - Don't Get Used to It

analysis

While SAPS leadership might have congratulated two lone police officers who engaged in a gun battle with seven heavily armed robbers who hit a Westville, Durban mall on 28 November, we still need answers as to whether the gunmen were in fact dangerous, escaped convicts on the run.

The filmed clip of the two Westville SAPS officers engaged in a heavy gunfight with armed robbers lasts about 58 seconds, during which at least 50 shots echo through the city's streets while alarms screech and a few motorists drive by, seemingly oblivious of, or inured to, the drama.

See Video Clip here.

The shootout on Durban's streets early on a weekday morning was not unusual. In fact, these wars between criminals and law enforcement agencies have become commonplace, as everyday as the gunshots that ring out over the Cape Flats in Cape Town.

The day before the Westville shootout, Gauteng police fatally wounded one suspect and arrested four others during a skirmish on the R21 in the early hours of the morning. The following day, five people were killed and nine others injured in a gun battle in Centurion.

Welcome to the wild, wild South.

But the Westville shootout requires...