South Africa: In the Disgraceful Cricket South Africa Debacle, There Is Only One Casualty - the Game

opinion

In the sorry Cricket South Africa saga, we see the strains of capture. We see it when the administration is emasculated, when co-option happens at provincial boards and lucrative retainers are paid.

It's not about cricket any more. It's about democracy, institution-building and capture.

The gentleman's game has been turned into one of boardroom bullying, corruption and dysfunction.

The ongoing shambles within Cricket South Africa (CSA) continues as the organisation lurches from one shameful day to the next.

If we can gain any clarity from the mess before us it is that the administration of cricket has been captured by rent-seekers who have no interest in the game at all.

The capture has happened not only at administrative level but within every provincial cricket board and within the CSA board itself. Herein lies the rub. The overly powerful CEO Thabang Moroe has assiduously concentrated his power and built a useful empire to prop up his authoritarian tendencies. He has done so on the watch of a board that seems unable or unwilling to hold him accountable.

The past few days have been chaotic, to say the least. Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith was compelled to put out a statement that...