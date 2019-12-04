Kenya: Former Kenyan Olympian Suffers Stroke

Former international sprinter John Anzrah is admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital private wing after he suffered a stroke on Tuesday morning.

Anzrah's sister-in-law Skastina disclosed that they took Anzrah to Nairobi West Hospital before being referred to KNH where doctors discovered that he had suffered bleeding in his brain.

Skastina said that Anzrah fell ill while in town where a Good Samaritan called them.

Skastina said Anzrah is responding to treatment well with several tests having been conducted on him.

"Anzrah has been talking to us and responding well as we await further action from the doctors," said Skastina.

Anzrah is a brother to the late football legend Joe Kadenge, who passed on early this year and former international sprinter and coach Esther Kavaya.

Anzrah, who is now into coaching, first represented Kenya at the 1983 World Championships where he competed in 4x100m and 4x400m Relays in Helsinki, Finland.

Anzarah would then take the blocks in 400m at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games before competing in 200m at the 1987 World Indoor Championships.

He made a return to the 1987 World Championships competing in 400m and also represented Kenya at the African Games former All African Games the same year.