Kenya: Former Kenyan Olympian Suffers Stroke

4 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Former international sprinter John Anzrah is admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital private wing after he suffered a stroke on Tuesday morning.

Anzrah's sister-in-law Skastina disclosed that they took Anzrah to Nairobi West Hospital before being referred to KNH where doctors discovered that he had suffered bleeding in his brain.

Skastina said that Anzrah fell ill while in town where a Good Samaritan called them.

Skastina said Anzrah is responding to treatment well with several tests having been conducted on him.

"Anzrah has been talking to us and responding well as we await further action from the doctors," said Skastina.

Anzrah is a brother to the late football legend Joe Kadenge, who passed on early this year and former international sprinter and coach Esther Kavaya.

Anzrah, who is now into coaching, first represented Kenya at the 1983 World Championships where he competed in 4x100m and 4x400m Relays in Helsinki, Finland.

Anzarah would then take the blocks in 400m at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games before competing in 200m at the 1987 World Indoor Championships.

He made a return to the 1987 World Championships competing in 400m and also represented Kenya at the African Games former All African Games the same year.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Olympics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.