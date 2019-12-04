Malawi: Concourt Removes People From Hearing Malawi Poll Case Over Noise Making in Courtroom

The constitutional court hearing the presidential election results petition case in Lilongwe on Wednesday evicted people from the public gallery to restore court 'decorum.'

Throughout the proceedings, in which UTM party president Dr Saulos Chilima lawyer Khumbo Soko was cross examining Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) witness Hensley Munkhondya, the public was heard murmuring and laughing.

Unlike on Tuesday, Munkhondya had difficulties in responding to some questions prompting Soko to repeat the questions several times.

The eviction came when Soko was enquiring how MEC resolved issues centering on variations between manually generated tally sheets and computerized forms.

Though the witness insisted that MEC announced the final results after resolving all the errors, he was at pain to explain how those problems were resolved which received some laughter from the gallery.

Justice Ivy Kamanga ordered the vacation of the public gallery.

Only the petitioners, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and Chilima with top part officials remained in court.

President Judge Heally Potani later told the court that the eviction was for the morning session only.