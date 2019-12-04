Malawi: Concourt Removes People From Hearing Malawi Poll Case Over Noise Making in Courtroom

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).
4 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chancy Namadzunda

The constitutional court hearing the presidential election results petition case in Lilongwe on Wednesday evicted people from the public gallery to restore court 'decorum.'

Throughout the proceedings, in which UTM party president Dr Saulos Chilima lawyer Khumbo Soko was cross examining Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) witness Hensley Munkhondya, the public was heard murmuring and laughing.

Unlike on Tuesday, Munkhondya had difficulties in responding to some questions prompting Soko to repeat the questions several times.

The eviction came when Soko was enquiring how MEC resolved issues centering on variations between manually generated tally sheets and computerized forms.

Though the witness insisted that MEC announced the final results after resolving all the errors, he was at pain to explain how those problems were resolved which received some laughter from the gallery.

Justice Ivy Kamanga ordered the vacation of the public gallery.

Only the petitioners, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and Chilima with top part officials remained in court.

President Judge Heally Potani later told the court that the eviction was for the morning session only.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.