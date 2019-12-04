Algeria: Gaid Salah Praises Algerian People's Response to EP Interference Attempt

Algiers — Vice-minister of National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (ANP), Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaïd Salah on Tuesday praised the strong response of the Algerian people as they "categorically" rejected the European Parliament's attempts to interfere in its internal affairs, stressing that the "strong popular support and the peaceful marches staged these past days throughout the country reflect the force of the people's willingness to surmount this sensitive phase" of the country.

The Army chief made is on working visit to the 2nd Military region in Oran.