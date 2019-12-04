Guinea Implements the IMF's Enhanced General Data Dissemination System

document

Guinea has launched a National Summary Data Page (NSDP), implementing the recommendations of the IMF's enhanced General Data Dissemination System (e-GDDS). The NSDP serves as a one-stop dissemination vehicle for essential macroeconomic and financial data in both human and machine-readable formats. The e‑GDDS was endorsed by the IMF's Executive Board in May 2015 to support improved data transparency, encourage statistical development, and help create synergies between data dissemination and surveillance.

The NSDP is hosted on the African Development Bank's Open Data Platform (ODP), utilizing the Statistical Data and Metadata Exchange for machine-to-machine data transmission, and is accessible on the IMF's Dissemination Standards Bulletin Board. The NSDP contains links to statistics published by official data producers, namely the Central Bank of Guinea, the National Statistics Institute, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the Ministry of Budget.

Publication of essential macroeconomic data through the NSDP will provide national policy makers and domestic and international stakeholders, including investors and rating agencies, with easy access to information critical for monitoring economic conditions and policies. Making this information easily accessible in both human and machine-readable formats will allow users to have access to timely data and will bring greater data transparency.

Louis Marc Ducharme, Chief Statistician and Data Officer, and Director of the IMF's Statistics Department, welcomed this major milestone in the country's statistical development: "I congratulate the authorities for the launch of the NSDP, an important step forward in data dissemination. I am confident that Guinea will benefit from using the e‑GDDS as a framework for further development of its statistical system."