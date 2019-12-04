Guinea Implements the IMF's Enhanced General Data Dissemination System

3 December 2019
International Monetary Fund (Washington, DC)
document

Guinea has launched a National Summary Data Page (NSDP), implementing the recommendations of the IMF's enhanced General Data Dissemination System (e-GDDS). The NSDP serves as a one-stop dissemination vehicle for essential macroeconomic and financial data in both human and machine-readable formats. The e‑GDDS was endorsed by the IMF's Executive Board in May 2015 to support improved data transparency, encourage statistical development, and help create synergies between data dissemination and surveillance.

The NSDP is hosted on the African Development Bank's Open Data Platform (ODP), utilizing the Statistical Data and Metadata Exchange for machine-to-machine data transmission, and is accessible on the IMF's Dissemination Standards Bulletin Board. The NSDP contains links to statistics published by official data producers, namely the Central Bank of Guinea, the National Statistics Institute, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the Ministry of Budget.

Publication of essential macroeconomic data through the NSDP will provide national policy makers and domestic and international stakeholders, including investors and rating agencies, with easy access to information critical for monitoring economic conditions and policies. Making this information easily accessible in both human and machine-readable formats will allow users to have access to timely data and will bring greater data transparency.

Louis Marc Ducharme, Chief Statistician and Data Officer, and Director of the IMF's Statistics Department, welcomed this major milestone in the country's statistical development: "I congratulate the authorities for the launch of the NSDP, an important step forward in data dissemination. I am confident that Guinea will benefit from using the e‑GDDS as a framework for further development of its statistical system."

Read the original article on IMF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 International Monetary Fund. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: IMF

Most Popular
International Organisations
West Africa
External Relations
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.