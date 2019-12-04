Western Sahara: Haidar in an Act in Sweden - 'The Saharawi Cause Is the Responsibility of All Those Who Fight for Peace and Justice'

Stockholm (Sweden) — The Alternative Nobel Prize 2019, Aminetu Haidar, has asked international organizations and the entire European civil society to mobilize to end the serious human rights violations in the Occupied Areas of Western Sahara.

"The Saharawi cause is the responsibility of everyone who fights for peace and justice," Haidar said during the conference held at the event held by Emmauss and the Saharaui People Support Committee, in coordination with other Swedish organizations.

During her speech, the Saharawi activist explained in detail the degrading situation of Human Rights in Occupied Areas, adding that "unfortunately European public opinion is not aware of the situation in the last territory pending decolonization in Africa " The internationally renowned activist referred to the media blockade imposed on the territory by the mainstream media.

On the role of the European Union and its involvement in the search for a definitive solution to the dispute, the president of the Saharawi Collective of Human Rights (CODESA), has pointed out the negative position of some governments of the continent and their support for expansionist policies of the Moroccan occupation regime.

In that sense, he has denounced that "France and Spain have become an obstacle to the peace process and the fulfillment of international legality".

Haidar praised the position of the Government of Sweden to refrain from the signing of illegal agreements between the European Union and Morocco. "I want to thank Sweden for its position against the illegal agreements that include the occupied areas of Western Sahara. " it is still not enough and we ask for more forceful actions," he said.

Finally, Haidar has called on all "Swedish organizations to join the campaigns and actions to enforce the inalienable right to self-determination and independence of the Saharawi people."

After the extensive tour organized by the Right Liverhood Foundation, with stops in Berlin, Zurich and Geneva, the Saharawi activist arrives in Stockholm, where you will have an important meeting with politicians and international organizations.

The visit will culminate with the delivery of the Alternative Nobel Prize, on December 4, in recognition of his career in defense of human rights and the just cause of the Saharawi people. SPS