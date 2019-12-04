Africa: 'Perfect Storm' Awaits Farming and Fisheries If World Doesn't Curb Emissions

28 November 2019
Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)
By Thin Lei Win

Rome — If emissions continue to rise rapidly, nearly 90% of the world's population are projected to be exposed to losses of food production

The world needs to urgently cut its planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions to avoid a "perfect storm" that will lead to simultaneous falls in food production from both farming and marine fisheries, researchers said.

If emissions continue to rise rapidly, nearly "90% of the world's population ... are projected to be exposed to losses of food production in both sectors" by 2100, according to a new study by researchers from countries such as France, the United States and Canada.

This amounts to about 7.2 billion people. In contrast, less than 3% of the population, or 0.2 billion people, live in regions that would experience simultaneous productivity gains.

"Climate change has put humanity on a dangerous path that will become increasingly difficult to reverse if greenhouse gas emissions are not taken much more seriously," Lauric Thiault, the paper's co-author, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Almost 200 countries agreed in Paris in 2015 to curb temperature rises caused by burning fossil fuels, felling forests and other activities that emit greenhouse gases.

But economic development and industrialization around the world has resulted in an expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure, such as power plants and pipelines.

Earlier this week, a report by the World Meteorological Organization said greenhouse gases in the atmosphere hit a new record in 2018.

Future climate projections show tropical areas, particularly in Latin America, Central and Southern Africa, and Southeast Asia, would "disproportionately face" losses in both farming and marine fishery sectors, according to the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.

"These areas are generally highly dependent on agriculture and fisheries for employment, food security, or revenue," it added.

This is the first study to provide a global picture of how climate change would affect food production both on land and in the sea, said Thiault, from France's National Center for Scientific Research.

While it is already known that climate change would affect agriculture, the extent and magnitude of simultaneous losses was a surprise, but there are "unequivocal benefits" of achieving the 2015 Paris Agreement, he said.

Next week, representatives from nearly 200 countries are meeting in Madrid to flesh out rules for implementing the accord, which requires curbing emissions to limit temperature rises to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius (3.6°F).

Achieving this would lead to gains in both farming and fisheries for the most vulnerable countries as well as nations with large per capita emissions such as the U.S., China and Saudi Arabia, the paper said.

 - Reporting By Thin Lei Win @thinink, Editing by Michael Taylor

Read the original article on Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Thomson Reuters Foundation

Most Popular
Africa
Business
Health
Environment
Agribusiness
Sustainable Development
Oceans
Nutrition
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.