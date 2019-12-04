Nigeria: We'll Use Technology to Curb Rising Crime Rate, Says Sanwo-Olu

Irked by the rising spate of crime in the state, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said his administration would adopt technology to curb criminality in the state.

The governor revealed this at the 13th Annual Town Hall Meeting on security organised by Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) themed: 'Transformational Security.'

He said the state government planned to build a one-stop technology hub where data would be collated for efficiency in the handling of security issues.

The town hall event was organised as a feedback mechanism where residents and other stakeholders in the security framework converged to get a first-hand report on the state of security as well as a forum for fundraising towards improving the security situation in Lagos State.

"The Trust Fund will be taking a higher responsibility and new initiatives will take place. We are going to build a smart city project. We will use technology to ensure that the state remains safe. We will build data rooms and install lots of security cameras across the state.

"Other security apparatus will be complementing the work of the police. Lagos State is working with other neighbouring states.

"In partnership with all the states in South-western region, a regional security outfit code-named 'Amotekun' has been established to combat banditry and kidnapping. This group will work at inter-state level and all modern gadgets and facilities will be provided. It will make it impossible for anyone to abscond to the neighbouring state after an offence has been committed in one State.

"We are revamping our Command and Control Centre. We are doing a complete overhaul of this centre," he said.

The governor added that special attention was being given to the youth in the state to ensure that they are placed in a position where they would voluntarily shun cultism.

He said: "Very importantly, we are fully aware of the nexus between young people and security. We are focusing on young people and putting them at the centre of our security strategy.

"To this end, we are engaging youths and educational institutions, right from primary school level, in order to empower them to shun cultism and criminality, and to help them build skills to be active and responsible citizens."

He called for support for law enforcement agents while they discharge their duties of safeguarding the state.

In his remarks, LSSTF Chairman, Board of Trustees, Mr. Oye Hassan-Odukale, noted that the Fund would not stop promoting the fight against crimes.

He said: "The theme of today's event is: "Transformational Security" which means that at the Fund, we are reviewing our response to security challenges in furtherance of our goal.

"After 12 years, our Trust Fund is still very relevant as we continue to provide critical support for the police and other security agencies. This is because our esteemed donors have continued to contribute to the Fund. This continuous support is not only a vote of confidence in LSSTF, but a recognition that our collective resolve to continue the fight against crime in the state."